Thomas Charles Yaun passed away on July 29th, 2019 at home with his family by his side.
A Celebration of Life will be held at McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mt. Vernon, WA, 98273, on Sunday, August 11th at 1:30PM, followed by a reception.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Suite A, Mt. Vernon, WA, 98273 or McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mt. Vernon, WA, 98273.
To honor Tom with your presence at the Celebration of Life, feel free to wear purple and gold (Go Huskies!) or plaid. We are sure he will smile down on us with pride.
You may share your memories of Tom and sign the online guest register at www.kernfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home of Mt. Vernon.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Aug. 6, 2019