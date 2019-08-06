Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kern Funeral Home
1122 South 3rd Street
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
(360) 336-2153
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS YAUN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS CHARLES YAUN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS CHARLES YAUN Obituary
Thomas Charles Yaun passed away on July 29th, 2019 at home with his family by his side.

A Celebration of Life will be held at McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mt. Vernon, WA, 98273, on Sunday, August 11th at 1:30PM, followed by a reception.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Suite A, Mt. Vernon, WA, 98273 or McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mt. Vernon, WA, 98273.

To honor Tom with your presence at the Celebration of Life, feel free to wear purple and gold (Go Huskies!) or plaid. We are sure he will smile down on us with pride.

You may share your memories of Tom and sign the online guest register at www.kernfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home of Mt. Vernon.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now