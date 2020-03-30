|
|
May 8, 1954 -
March 26, 2020
Thomas E Wells, 65, of La Conner, passed away peacefully Thursday evening after a short battle with a rare and aggressive form of cancer.
Tom was born May 8, 1954 in Teaneck, New Jersey to Robert and Betty (Schwartz) Wells. He spent his first 14 years in nearby Upper Saddle River before his family moved to San Juan Capistrano, CA.
Tom was a gifted athlete in high school, but after mandatory summer football workouts were introduced he decided that going to the beach and bodysurfing with friends was more important. After graduating from San Clemente High School he moved to Missoula, MT to attend the University of Montana (Go Griz!). He worked seasonally for the US Forest Service while in school and graduated with a BA in Geography.
Tom and his wife Lucy then chose to enter the Peace Corps, where they were sent to South Korea and worked in public health. Their travels continued after the Peace Corps, going on to teach at international schools in Guatemala and Colombia. They eventually moved to the Skagit Valley in 1987, raising their two sons Jackson and Sean, and teaching math and science at the middle school level.
When not teaching Tom enjoyed coaching youth sports, golfing, skiing, fishing, hiking, traveling, live music, cold beer and dark rum.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Bob.
He is survived by his mother, Betty, two sons, Jackson and Sean, two brothers, Mike and Bob, and many nieces and nephews.
Tom and his family would like to thank all those who have given their love and support throughout this process.
A celebration of Tom's life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 1, 2020