Thomas Eugene "Gene" Keener, age 71, of Sedro-Woolley, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020. Gene was born December 15, 1948 in Franklin, North Carolina to Shirley and Hazel (Holland) Keener.
He spent his early years in the YACC and working for the railroad and in logging. Gene served in the US Army and was a proud Vietnam Veteran.
Gene is survived by his wife of 47 years, Debbie Keener; children, Sean Keener and his wife, Shannon of Bellevue, Dannette Wold and her husband, Art Miller of Bellingham, Amanda Toscano and her husband, Anthony of Sedro-Woolley; grandchildren, Lucas, Cassidy, Christian, Riley, Cali, Andersen and Hastings; great-granddaughter, Genevieve; sister, Marilyn Wanat and husband, Frank of Davenport, Florida; many friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James, Johnny, and Gerald.
In honor of his life and service to his country, a Celebration of Life will be set at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Legion Post #43 in Sedro-Woolley.