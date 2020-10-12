1/
Thomas Eugene Keener
1948 - 2020
Thomas Eugene "Gene" Keener, age 71, of Sedro-Woolley, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020. Gene was born December 15, 1948 in Franklin, North Carolina to Shirley and Hazel (Holland) Keener.

He spent his early years in the YACC and working for the railroad and in logging. Gene served in the US Army and was a proud Vietnam Veteran.

Gene is survived by his wife of 47 years, Debbie Keener; children, Sean Keener and his wife, Shannon of Bellevue, Dannette Wold and her husband, Art Miller of Bellingham, Amanda Toscano and her husband, Anthony of Sedro-Woolley; grandchildren, Lucas, Cassidy, Christian, Riley, Cali, Andersen and Hastings; great-granddaughter, Genevieve; sister, Marilyn Wanat and husband, Frank of Davenport, Florida; many friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James, Johnny, and Gerald.

In honor of his life and service to his country, a Celebration of Life will be set at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Legion Post #43 in Sedro-Woolley. Share your memories of Gene and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
(360) 855-1288
