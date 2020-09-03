January 31, 1931 -
August 28, 2020
Tom was born January 31, 1931 in Everett, WA to Daniel and Vernita (Liggett) Shane; he passed away at his home with his family by his side on August 28, 2020.
Tom attended Mount Vernon schools until graduating from MVHS in 1949. He attended WSC (now WSU) for three years until joining the US Army in 1952 to serve in Korea.
Upon his return home he started his farming lifestyle. Tom has been apart of various farming organizations throughout his career. He served as a planning commissioner and was a Dike District Commissioner for 42 years. Tom loved hunting and fishing. He loved playing Santa. He had a "bigger than life" personality.
Tom is survived by his wife of nearly 51 years, Fay; children: Cristina (Brian) Waltner and Tom, Jr (Carrie) Shane; 4 perfect grandchildren: Mari, Daniel, Sophia and Eddie; many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews and favorite cousin, Pat.
A private family graveside will be held at Mount Vernon Cemetery.
A very special "Thank you" to Hospice of the Northwest and the caregivers that helped in his last days. We would also like to thank Fr. Tom McMichael and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for their care and visits with Tom.
Memorials may be made in Tom's name to Hospice of the Northwest or charity of your choice.
