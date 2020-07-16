October 2, 1946 -

Thomas George Ogdon SR, age 73, passed away on 7/08/2020 after a brief illness, at his home in Sedona, AZ, with his wife and children by his side.



Tom was born 10/02/1946 in Seattle, WA to Joseph T & M Frances Ogdon. Tom was a 1965 graduate of Burlington-Edison High School. After high school, Tom joined the US Navy as a Seabee. He served three tours of duty in Vietnam. Tom was a proud to have served his country and to be a Vietnam veteran. Tom spent most of his working career as a truck driver for various companies in the area.



In 1968, Tom met Penny Ann Place and her young daughter Stacy. After a whirlwind courtship, they married. During Tom's last year in the Navy, their son Tommy was born. After leaving the Navy, Tom eventually settled his family in his hometown of Burlington where they welcomed their daughter Michelle. After 36 years of marriage, in 2004, Penny passed away.



In 2008 Tom was blessed to meet and marry his second wife Beatrice (Bea) Lapp. During the course of their marriage, they lived in Everett, Yakima and finally Sedona, AZ. Bea brought Tom a step-daughter, Jennifer and step-son, Justin.



Tom loved to sing and dance! Tom and Bea were involved with a group of Karaoke lovers and would join in at every opportunity they could. In fact, they met singing Karaoke!



In his younger days, Tom enjoyed camping and fishing with family. He loved working in his flower beds. Where ever he lived, he always had beautiful flowers. He was a wicked card player and loved to win!



Tom was a kind and loving man. A family man. He loved his children, grandchildren and siblings unconditionally. Being the second of six children, he understood the value of family. Tom was always there for anyone who needed him. Whether it was working on a car, fixing a roof, helping in flowerbeds, tilling a garden or enjoying family game gatherings; Tom joined in.



Tom will be missed by all who knew him. The family who loves him will never forget him or his goodness. He set an example for us all. We love you Tom. Until we meet again, rest in peace.



Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal.



Tom was preceded in death by his parents Joe & Fran Ogdon and wife Penny Ogdon.



He is survived by his wife Bea, daughter Stacy (Bob) Butz, son Tom (Robin) Ogdon, daughter Michelle (Hank) Breeding, step-daughter Jennifer Ray, step-son Justin Lapp. Grandchildren Tyler (Kim) Butz, Jordan (Olivia) Butz, Zak Butz, Lindsey Ogdon, Hannah Ogdon, Britney Ogdon, Jonathon Ogdon, James Ogdon, Philip Ogdon, Alec Breeding, Zoie Breeding, Ashton Ray. Siblings Jeanie (Don) Helgeson, Judy (Bruce) Boese, John (Sarah) Ogdon, Tim (Tammi) Ogdon, Milly (Jeff) Bishop. 10 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and family members Dell (Roger) Cooper, Terri (John) Vermaat, Faith Ogdon and families.



No service is planned at this time.

