Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
(360) 855-1288
THOMAS L. "TOM" TORGERSON

THOMAS L. "TOM" TORGERSON Obituary
January 4, 1952 -
April 7, 2019

Thomas L. "Tom" Torgerson, Jr., 67, a lifelong Sedro-Woolley resident, passed away at his home on Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Tom was born on January 4, 1952 in Sedro-Woolley, the son of Esther (Holmquist) and Thomas Torgerson, Sr. Tom was raised and attended school in Sedro-Woolley, graduating from Sedro-Woolley High School with the class of 1970.

In 1975 Tom married Marjean Aldrich and they made their home and raised their family in Chelan and Sedro-Woolley.

Tom worked as a Park Ranger in Chelan for a while, then he began a long career as a long haul truck driver working first for Skagit Valley Trucking and then for over 20 years for Brown Line Trucking.

Tom enjoyed reading, watching Sci-Fi movies, taking pictures of the outdoors and tinkering on his cars. He was most proud of the fact that all 3 of his daughters are military veterans.

Tom is survived by his brother, John Torgerson; daughters, Terri and husband Jason Maxwell, Sharlean Torgerson, Jeana and wife Champagne Rhone-Torgerson; his son, Chris Melin; his grandchildren, Ashley, Chloe, Ariel and Synthia Melin, Rebecca Crider, Erik and Jackson Maxwell, Logan Risk-Adams and Jayln Mace; nieces, Sarah and Anna Crider; nephews, Michael and Craig Crider, Nick Cummings and Gabe Torgerson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Amelia Crider and sister-in-law, Jacquie Torgerson.

No services will be held at this time. Cremation arrangements are under direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.

Share memories of Tom and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 14, 2019
