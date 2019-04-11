January 4, 1952 -

April 7, 2019



Thomas L. "Tom" Torgerson, Jr., 67, a lifelong Sedro-Woolley resident, passed away at his home on Sunday, April 7, 2019.



Tom was born on January 4, 1952 in Sedro-Woolley, the son of Esther (Holmquist) and Thomas Torgerson, Sr. Tom was raised and attended school in Sedro-Woolley, graduating from Sedro-Woolley High School with the class of 1970.



In 1975 Tom married Marjean Aldrich and they made their home and raised their family in Chelan and Sedro-Woolley.



Tom worked as a Park Ranger in Chelan for a while, then he began a long career as a long haul truck driver working first for Skagit Valley Trucking and then for over 20 years for Brown Line Trucking.



Tom enjoyed reading, watching Sci-Fi movies, taking pictures of the outdoors and tinkering on his cars. He was most proud of the fact that all 3 of his daughters are military veterans.



Tom is survived by his brother, John Torgerson; daughters, Terri and husband Jason Maxwell, Sharlean Torgerson, Jeana and wife Champagne Rhone-Torgerson; his son, Chris Melin; his grandchildren, Ashley, Chloe, Ariel and Synthia Melin, Rebecca Crider, Erik and Jackson Maxwell, Logan Risk-Adams and Jayln Mace; nieces, Sarah and Anna Crider; nephews, Michael and Craig Crider, Nick Cummings and Gabe Torgerson.



He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Amelia Crider and sister-in-law, Jacquie Torgerson.



No services will be held at this time. Cremation arrangements are under direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.



