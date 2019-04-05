|
October 19, 1949 -
November 20, 2018
In Loving Memory of Thomas Paul Young, born Oct. 19th, 1949 to Julia Harris Schmidtt and Charles Weaver Young, Jr. in San Diego, CA. He passed Nov. 20th, 2018 after a long battle with Crohn's Disease.
He is survived by his sons Joshua and Seth Young, Daughter Laura Marsden, Daughter-in-law Meagen Opal Jordan, Son-in-law Cory Marsden, Grandsons, Ben, Danny, Josh, and Solomon.
His many passions included cooking, woodworking, jewelry working, fishing, hunting, coaching/officiating wrestling and teaching his grandson, Solomon, the art of tying flies for fishing.
A memorial service will be held April 27th, 2-3pm at the Seafarers Memorial Building Cap Sante Marina in Anacortes, WA.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10, 2019