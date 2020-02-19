Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
3:00 PM
Cascade CRC
13908 51st Ave. NE
Marysville, WA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS EMBLETON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS WINFIELD EMBLETON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS WINFIELD EMBLETON Obituary
August 18, 1936-February 10, 2020

Thomas (Tom) Embleton went to be with his Lord on February 10, with his loving wife Judy by his side, loosing his battle with lung cancer.

Tom was born on Whidbey Island to Thomas and Alida Embleton who preceded him in death, second of four children, Francine deceased, Sylvesta, and Sharon.

After graduating from Oak Harbor High School he married Betty Eerkes, they had four children, Debbie, Roxy, Randy, and Kathy. After divorcing, Tom married Joann who had two children Linda, and Jeremy.

Tom owned and operated his own welding shop where he fabricated boats, treatment plants, and other projects.

Tom and Joann divorced and Tom married Judy. Together for 17 years enjoying golfing, pool, and camping.

Tom took an active roll in distributing bibles in Belize.

Tom is survived by his loving wife Judy, children Debbie (Gary) Medema, Roxy Webber, Randy Embleton, and Kathy (Tim) Waddelow. 9 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, sisters Sylvesta (Bud) Weber, and Sharon Embleton.

Memorial Service will be February 29, 3PM at Cascade CRC 13908 51st Ave. NE Marysville, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -