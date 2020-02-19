|
August 18, 1936-February 10, 2020
Thomas (Tom) Embleton went to be with his Lord on February 10, with his loving wife Judy by his side, loosing his battle with lung cancer.
Tom was born on Whidbey Island to Thomas and Alida Embleton who preceded him in death, second of four children, Francine deceased, Sylvesta, and Sharon.
After graduating from Oak Harbor High School he married Betty Eerkes, they had four children, Debbie, Roxy, Randy, and Kathy. After divorcing, Tom married Joann who had two children Linda, and Jeremy.
Tom owned and operated his own welding shop where he fabricated boats, treatment plants, and other projects.
Tom and Joann divorced and Tom married Judy. Together for 17 years enjoying golfing, pool, and camping.
Tom took an active roll in distributing bibles in Belize.
Tom is survived by his loving wife Judy, children Debbie (Gary) Medema, Roxy Webber, Randy Embleton, and Kathy (Tim) Waddelow. 9 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, sisters Sylvesta (Bud) Weber, and Sharon Embleton.
Memorial Service will be February 29, 3PM at Cascade CRC 13908 51st Ave. NE Marysville, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 20, 2020