Timmothy Aaron Barela was born on March 21, 2011 just minutes after his twin brother Benjamin Anthony. Timmy, Benny and his mother, Traci Gromus lived in Mount Vernon for 5 1/2 years until the team of 3 moved to Campbell Lake in Anacortes with their Gramma Pam. In 2017 they added their Turkish Kangal puppy Bella to the B&T Adventure.
Tim was an amazing brother. He was the best big little brother anyone could ask for. Tim was Ben's voice, protector, always in charge and always the driver. It was always Big Ben and Tiny Tim but Tim was always the leader. Timmy would talk for Benny and make sure those around him knew what Benny was trying to say and could understand him when no one else could.
Tim was the most loving son. He was always wanting to help his mom Traci with projects to fix the house. To help make things better. Timmy loved making videos for Traci TV, getting Super Swings, and racing the 4wheeler after Joggy Jogs. They started and ended each day with a Huggle. The hug cuddle always ended with I love you.
Timmy was the best grandson, nephew, and friend. Timmy and his Gramma loved to play board games and Tim always won. Tim was the mini version of his Uncle Tom and when he would visit they were inseparable. Tim made friends with everyone and often put their feelings above his. He might forget your name and call you dude but he was still your bestie.
Timmothy attended the Dual Language Program at Madison Elementary. Tim's favorite shows were Unspeakable on YouTube, Pikachu, and Power Rangers. Tim would often refer to himself as the Tim-inator or Tim-mister. Timmy's best doggy Bella passed with him. Tim's favorite foods were cream cheese sandwiches and watermelon. He would drink orange soda all day if he could. His favorite treats were Kinder Joy, Kit Kat and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. As much as Timmy loved food he would always pick toys over food.
Timmothy is survived by his mother Traci Gromus, father Jose Barela, twin brother Benjamin Barela, grandmother Pamela Gromus, grandfather Alan Gromus, uncle Thomas Gromus, aunt Hillary Gromus, aunt Mari Garcia, uncle Matt Lizotte, aunt Susan Munch, uncle Robert Flores, aunt Jinju Flores, and his cousins Ashlynne, David, Miles, Mason, Spencer, Sancho and Ruby.
A community celebration of Timmothy's life will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. It will take place at Mount Vernon Cemetery as a reverse parade from 2:00 - 3:30 PM.
Please send pictures and special memories to his family at teamtimster@gmail.com
.
Arrangements have been made through Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.