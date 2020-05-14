February 29, 1968 -

February 26, 2020



Timothy Michael Carpenter, 51, passed away on February 26, 2020, in San Pedro, Belize.



He was born on February 29, 1968 in Castro Valley, CA to David Carpenter and Anna Allred. Tim recently got married to Belha in San Pedro, Belize. He has a total of 3 children: Nicole, Brandon and Dylan.



Tim was preceded in death by his mother Anna Allred and all Grandparents.



Survivors include his wife Belha of San Pedro, Belize, three children, Nicole (Logan) Hilgers of Bellingham, WA, Brandon Carpenter of Austin, TX and Dylan Carpenter of Lyman, WA, his Dad, David (Jackie) Carpenter of Alger, WA, his siblings, Corinn (Aaron) Carpenter-Davis of Marysville, WA, Jeremy (Shreila) Scott of Albuquerque, NM, Charley (Chad) Anderson of Alger, WA and David Scott of Oceanside, CA. As well as several nephews and a niece he loved dearly.



Although Tim was born in California, he spent most of his young life living in Alger, WA. He attended Allen Elementary and Burlington-Edison High School. His love for sports showed as he became a State Champion Wrestler in 1986 and was a kicker for the football team.



After graduation Tim enrolled in the United States Marine Corp where he was stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Tusin. Tim fought for our county in Operation Desert Storm and did a tour on the USS PELELIU. He bled the USMC and all traditions they held. After the military, his pride was the start of his company, Gulf Coast Headhunters. He loved helping military vets find life after the military.



Tim also had a love for his buddies from Skagit County, he never forgot his hometown roots and his crazy adventures with his friends.



Tim had lived in Kemah, TX for many years before he most recently moved to San Pedro, Belize as one of his passions to live on a tropical beach. He sent us all pictures often of waking up to the sunrise out his doorstep. Tim was proud to wear flip flops every day and did not own a pair of pants until he came back to Washington for a visit. He loved to scuba dive and diving for conch became part of his regular life.



Anyone who knew Tim knew he was Raider Nation to his death. He was an avid Raiders fan following in his Dad's footsteps.



Tim was not good on emotions nor did he make good parenting choices. In the past year many conversations were had over his love and regrets of his kids, his parents and his siblings. Nicole was the surprise that arrived late in his life and loved he had a 2nd chance at being a Father. Brandon was the hard head just like Tim, but he was so proud of him becoming a Marine and being a standout guy. Dylan was his tuff girl, the one who shot guns, competed in logger competitions, wrestled animals and was a cheerleader. He was proud of all of her accomplishments. His kids had a huge place in his heart and was proud to brag about them to anyone who would listen.



Tim also had a close relationship with his dad and step-mom. His dad, Dave, was his hero, the one person he wanted to be just like. Jackie, although his step-mom, was never called that he loved her as his mother. Tim admired the love she had for everyone no matter what. He loved all his siblings and wanted the best for all of them.



Tim had a love for animals that was deeper than any other love he had. His partner in crime in Kemah, TX, Bella his dog, I am sure is standing by his side now. Lighthouse his dog and partner in San Pedro, Belize, will some day be by his side again and Tim will be yelling for him in his annoying baby talk voice.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

