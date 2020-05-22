TONIA MARIE BEDKER
September 6, 1975 -
May 20, 2020

Tonia Marie Bedker, a lifelong resident of the Stanwood/Camano area, was taken away too soon, on Monday, May 20, 2020 at the age of 44 following a battle with Covid-19.

She was born to parents Charles Steven and Sylvia Bedker on September 6, 1975. Tonia grew up as the eldest of four and attended Stanwood Schools.

Tonia was a devoted mother, an avid reader, master thrift store shopper and loved spending time with her family.

Tonia is survived by her daughter, Kendra Leeann; her sons, Trace Allen and Dustin Michael, and her father, Charles Steven Bedker. She also leaves behind her siblings; Charles Christopher, Alison Leeann, and Jessica Renee.

She was preceded in death by her mother and friend; Sylvia Bedker.

Tonia will be deeply missed by all her friends, family and all who knew her.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
