September 6, 1975 -

May 20, 2020



Tonia Marie Bedker, a lifelong resident of the Stanwood/Camano area, was taken away too soon, on Monday, May 20, 2020 at the age of 44 following a battle with Covid-19.



She was born to parents Charles Steven and Sylvia Bedker on September 6, 1975. Tonia grew up as the eldest of four and attended Stanwood Schools.



Tonia was a devoted mother, an avid reader, master thrift store shopper and loved spending time with her family.



Tonia is survived by her daughter, Kendra Leeann; her sons, Trace Allen and Dustin Michael, and her father, Charles Steven Bedker. She also leaves behind her siblings; Charles Christopher, Alison Leeann, and Jessica Renee.



She was preceded in death by her mother and friend; Sylvia Bedker.



Tonia will be deeply missed by all her friends, family and all who knew her.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store