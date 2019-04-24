Home

TONIE C. RAMIREZ

TONIE C. RAMIREZ Obituary
December 25, 1929 -
April 18, 2019

Tonie C. Ramirez, 89 a long time resident of Bow, Washington passed away April 18, 2019.

She was born December 25, 1929 in the city of Melvin, Texas to Pedro and Anastasia Costilla.

Tonie married Lorenzo Ramirez on November 13, 1956 and were married over 50 years before Lorenzo's passing.

She was a loving wife and mother. She worked as a farm laborer and was a homemaker.

Her hobbies were knitting, playing dominos, gardening and going to the casino.

Tonie is survived by her three children, Johnny Ramirez (Lolly); Martha Trevino (Coca) and Norma Rodriguez. Her brothers, Gilbert, Richard, Daniel, Manuel; sisters, Isabel and Jessie. Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father, husband, five brothers and one sister.

A mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Charles Catholic Church, Burlington. Burial will follow in Bow Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hulbush Funeral Home, Burlington.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 25, 2019
