November 2, 1956 -
August 26, 2019
Tony E. Goode, age 62, of Ferndale passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 in Bellingham, Washington after a 30 year battle with the Rare Disease of Systemic Mastocytosis.
He was born November 2, 1956 in Sedro-Woolley, Washington to Norman (Joe) and Joanne (Fiamengo) Goode. Tony spent his younger years in Sedro-Woolley until the family moved to Burlington, Washington.
He graduated from Burlington Edison High School in 1975. He owned and operated his own roofing company for several years. He was an avid hunter until his illness prevented him from doing so. He loved nothing better than to spend time in the mountains, even if it was just to camp, hike and watch the wild life.
Before his illness took hold, he also spent time in Alaska where he commercial fished with his brother, Brett and also did some hunting.
Tony is survived by his parents, son; Nathan Goode of Seattle, Washington, sister; Noli Goode of Bellingham, Washington, and brother; Brett Goode (Lucy) of King Salmon, Alaska, 5 nephews, 3 nieces, 4 great-nephews and 4 great-nieces, 2 aunts and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Ed and Florence Goode and Joe and Ada Fiamengo, his infant son; Nikolas and nephew Brett Goode Jr.
A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Clear Lake Cemetery, Clear Lake, Washington.
Donations may be made to NORD (National Organization for Rare Disorder) or a charity of your choice.
Please share your thoughts and memories of Tony online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 6, 2019