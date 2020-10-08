January 24, 1954 -

October 6, 2020



Toni Renee Sheldon passed on October 6, 2020.



Toni was born January 24, 1954 in Everett, WA to her late mother Nola Heminger (Sisseton) and her late father Melvin R Sheldon, Sr. (Tulalip Tribes).



She joins her brother Michael Sheldon, father Stan W. Fox, grandmother Theresa Sheldon and grandfather Robert W. Sheldon of Tulalip and her grandmother Cora Heminger, her aunties Rose Lewis and Gwen Hatch.



She is survived by her daughters Terra (David) Perrin, Theresa Sheldon, Shawnee Sheldon (Jeff Monsegur), Heidi Follestad (Chris Enick) and Courtney (Anthony) Jefferson Grandchildren Justine Sheldon, Alexis, Emily, Kailani, Adrian, Klayton, Kayleena, Jaidin, Isabelle, Lilly, Mason, Ma'Kylah, Kaidence, Madison, Amenya, and Baby Buffalo (Anthony Jr). Her brother Melvin R. Sheldon Jr, sisters Tina (Jim) Dillon & Nola Two Feathers and niece Alicia (Clayton) Horne and aunt Marlene Peterson.



She graduated from Burlington High School in 1972. She attended the Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA) in New Mexico. Graduated from Skagit Valley College with her Nursing Degree. She worked in Oncology at Skagit Valley Hospital.



In early 90's she became a social worker for Indian Child Welfare for Tulalip Tribes, volunteered on the Sea-Yaht-Sub Committee, and was the only female to pull canoe for Tulalip in the 1989 Paddle to Seattle.



Last decade was spent being an amazing grandma to her grandchildren. We thank all the caretakers who gave our mother her independence. She will be greatly missed.



Toni Sheldon's graveside service will be at Mission Beach Cemetery, Tulalip, WA on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM.



Arrangements entrusted to Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home.

