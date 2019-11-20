|
|
Mr. Tracey Wayne Talley, 49, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019.
The memorial service will begin at 10:00 a.m. at Talladega Funeral Home on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
Mr. Talley was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Wayne Talley, and former girlfriend, Melody Halcomb.
He is survived by his mother, Linda K. (David) Gustafson; the children of his heart, Auston Halcomb, Tyler Halcomb, Chancey Halcomb, and Haley Halcomb; brother, Terry (Angelo Cerrito) Talley; sister, Tami (Rory) Page; nieces, Mindy (Brian) Mainwaring, Alexandria Talley, and Samantha Talley; and nephew, Dustin (Katie) Page.
Talladega Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 21, 2019