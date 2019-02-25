Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
(360) 855-1288
Resources
More Obituaries for TRAVIS MOLITOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TRAVIS E. MOLITOR

Obituary Condolences Flowers

TRAVIS E. MOLITOR Obituary
May 11, 1989 -
February 21, 2019

Travis E. Molitor, 29, of Burlington passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019.

Travis was born May 11, 1989 to Joseph and N. Denise Molitor in Mount Vernon, Washington. Travis graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School in 2007. He served in the U. S. Army from 2007 to 2014, then went right into the Washington National Guard.

Travis is survived by his fiancé, Cherie Osborne, of Burlington; children, Adin, Emma and Madeline; parents, Joseph and N. Denise Molitor; siblings, Johnny Molitor; April (Justin) Ward, and Trevor (Alicia) Molitor; nephews and niece, Caleb, Caylee and Corbin.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00, Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Central Valley Assembly of God Church, 1551 East Rio Vista, Burlington, WA 98233.

Arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.

Share your memories of Travis and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now