|
|
May 11, 1989 -
February 21, 2019
Travis E. Molitor, 29, of Burlington passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019.
Travis was born May 11, 1989 to Joseph and N. Denise Molitor in Mount Vernon, Washington. Travis graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School in 2007. He served in the U. S. Army from 2007 to 2014, then went right into the Washington National Guard.
Travis is survived by his fiancé, Cherie Osborne, of Burlington; children, Adin, Emma and Madeline; parents, Joseph and N. Denise Molitor; siblings, Johnny Molitor; April (Justin) Ward, and Trevor (Alicia) Molitor; nephews and niece, Caleb, Caylee and Corbin.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00, Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Central Valley Assembly of God Church, 1551 East Rio Vista, Burlington, WA 98233.
Arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
Share your memories of Travis and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.
Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 26, 2019