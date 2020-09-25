On Sunday, September 20, 2020, Travis James Latta, passed away at the age of 36 and is now with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Travis was born on January 19th, 1984 in Sedro-Woolley, WA to Greg and Bev Latta. He graduated from Burlington-Edison High School in 2002. Travis spent the next several years working as a general contractor where he had an impeccable reputation for his quality work and personable demeanor.



Travis loved sports and being outdoors. He was the star pitcher on his high school baseball team and was loved by his teammates. Travis had a passion for camping, fishing, and doing anything where he could use his hands. He had an exceptional eye for detail and took great pride in his work. He will be remembered by his family for his humor, generosity, kindness, and love for A1 steak sauce.



He is survived by his father, Greg, mother, Bev, his 4 brothers, Scott, Mitch, Steven and Joel, his nieces, McKenzie, Maddison, and Taylor, and his nephews, Jordan and Bentley, all of whom he loved dearly. A private memorial service is pending.

