May 16, 1936 -
October 28, 2019
Twyla Brink passed away peacefully on October 28th, at home, surrounded by her children and favorite caregivers.
Twyla was born May 16, 1936 in New Underwood, South Dakota to Frank and Marnie Seely.
Twyla's father was a real cowboy and she spent most of her childhood and teen years growing up on ranches in South Dakota, Nevada, and California. She moved to Washington at 16 and graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School in 1954.
After high school, Twyla joined the Army and served in Texas, in 1957 she reconnected with her teenage sweetheart, John Brink, and they were married on August 15th of that year. They moved around a little in the early years of the marriage but settled in Burlington in the early 1960's where they stayed for the rest of their lives and raised their five children.
Twyla and John enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and the occasional trip to Reno. Twyla especially loved camping and fishing at Pearrygin Lake with her children and grandkids.
Twyla started working in the women's clothing business in the early 70's and eventually opened her own store, TJ's Apparel, in Anacortes. She was very active in the downtown Anacortes business community and also in the Anacortes Kiwanis Noon Club. She enjoyed working in the Kiwanis thrift shop well into retirement and also served in several leadership roles including serving as Lieutenant Governor for her region.
Twyla is survived by her children, Deniece (Ben) Ballenger, Lori Burd, Rhonda (Harlan) Brown, Penny (Dennis) Roodzant, and J.R. (Christie) Brink. Also 9 gradchildren, Michelle (Bryan) King, David cook, Rebecca Cook, Tony Burd, Mary (Andy) Bothwell, Emily Brown, Erik Roodzant, Sadie Brink, and Chloe Brink and one great-grandson. Owen Bothwell.
Twyla was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, John. She was also preceded by her sisters, Velma MacNaughton and Phyllis Graves and her brother Frankie Seely.
Twyla's family would like to express our appreciation to her loving caregivers, Veronica Lowe, and Arma Condon.
Memorial Service will be held November 16th at 2:00 p.m. At Burlington Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are under the care of Hulbush Funeral Home, Burlington.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 1, 2019