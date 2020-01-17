|
June 1, 1922 -
January 16, 2020
Val Craig, age 97, passed away on January 16, 2020 at her home in Bay View, WA.
She was born on June 1, 1922 in Bellingham, WA the daughter of Bernhart and Alice (Jenkins) Klein.
Val and her twin brother were the youngest of eight children, all born and raised in Bellingham, each one graduating from Bellingham High School. Val graduated with the class of 1940.
Val was married to LaVerne Mills and they moved to Sedro-Woolley in 1946. They had one son Larry Mills. LaVerne passed away in 1959.
On February 25, 1967 Val married Walter Craig from Peshastin, WA and they moved to Bay View in 1969.
Val started working for C.E. Bingham Bank in 1950 and continued her banking career with Seattle First National Bank until her retirement in 1984.
Val and Walt enjoyed 20 years boating in the San Juan and Canadian Islands. In 1985, they bought their first motorhome and traveled from Alaska to Mexico and spending each winter in the southern states.
She was a life member of the Sedro-Woolley Soroptimist Club serving more than 59 years. Soroptimist was a very large part of her life and she enjoyed the many friends she made along the way. Many of her hours were spent volunteering at the Walnut Tree Thrift Store. She was also a long time member of the American Legion Auxiliary of Sedro-Woolley.
Val is survived by her son, Larry Mills and his wife Evelyn of Mount Vernon; step-son, Donald Craig and his wife Martha of Park City, UT and step-daughter, Rhonda Sumstad and her husband Reider of Tuscon, AZ.; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Also important to Val were her two close friends Linda Eastman and Linda King.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Walter in 2005; 4 sisters and 3 brothers.
The Craig family wish to thank Val's caregivers, her friends, Linda Eastman and Linda King and to Sandra Hartslove for their loving care.
Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Bay View Cemetery in Bay View, WA.
Memorials are suggested to the Modene Fund c/o Sedro-Woolley Soroptimist Club or your favorite charity.
Arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
