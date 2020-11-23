Vanessa Marie Snell Lanzarotti, 60, of Fort Worth, passed away November 20, 2020 surrounded by family in Grapevine, TX. She was born on October 3, 1960, to Harry and Barbara Snell in Mount Vernon, WA. Vanessa graduated from Sedro Woolley High School in 1979 and received her MBA from Texas Christian University in 1992. She retired after 39 years at Texas Christian University on June 5, 2020.



Vanessa is survived by her daughter, Lauren (Christian) Gordon, two grand-children, and her sister, Bernadette (Jake) Frazier and a niece and nephew. She is also survived by her two favorite aunts, Delores Parker and Sallie Hand.



Ever the pragmatist, Vanessa has chosen to donate her body to the UT Southwestern Medical Center Willed Body Program and requested that no services be held in her honor. Those wishing to honor her life may make a donation in her name to DRC Solutions which aims to help individuals and families emerge from homelessness as productive, healthy people.

