March 10, 1928 -

March 22, 2019



Our beloved mother, Velma Gardner, passed away on March 22, 2019, under a bright, full moon. She was 91 years old.



Velma Gall was born to Gustav and Emma Gall on March 10, 1928 in Bismark, ND. She had 5 siblings Delores, Phyllis, Wally, Kenny, and Sharon. As a teenager, her family moved west to Tacoma, WA, where her father found work with the railroad and she found work in the restaurant industry. Velma met and married a Navy man, Charles Hayes, together they had 4 children. She continued to do restaurant work for over 60 years, including the Lighthouse Inn La Conner and the Town n Country in Mount Vernon. For several years she did in-home care giving for many families.



Velma found adventure, as a Navy wife, for over 25 years, moving to Florida, Maine, Whidbey Island, and Hawaii. Her favorite place was Hawaii, where she worked at the Honolulu Airport, meeting many celebrities (including the Queen).



She was a devoted mother of four children: Jerry Hayes (Deonna), Steven Hayes (Andrea), Charlene Hayes Nelson (Randy), Nancy Hayes Hightower (Hal). She was so devoted that she sent out Y2K packages to all her children and grandchildren to ensure that everyone had food, water, and lots of batteries!



In the 70's she met Ron White, Sr. They spent many years living in Washington and Oregon. She had a special bond with the White family, Mark, Lynn, Andrea and Ron Jr. She cherished these loving relationships.



Velma is survived by her children and 8 loving grandchildren; Jennifer, Travis, Suzi, Hillary, Charles, Andrew, Heath and Holly; 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild, and her sisters Phyllis and Sharon. Also numerous nieces and nephews.



Special thanks to Lynn Henson and Jean Albert for the Tuesday visits to Dairy Queen, which Mom looked forward to.



A memorial gathering will be scheduled at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to Hospice of the N.W., or Helping Hearts and Hands, P.O. 1195 PMB#210 La Conner, WA 98257.



Aloha Mom. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary