September 2, 1932 -
November 10, 2019
Velma was born in Arcadia, California on September 2, 1932 to Edwin Kolb and Leah Cochran Kolb. She was the youngest of five children.
In 1933, the family moved to Issaquah, Washington. She attended grade school at Coalfield and Issaquah. In 1945, she moved with her parents to a large farm near Hamilton, Washington. She attended Sedro-Woolley High School and graduated with the class of 1950.
In 1950, she married Leland Huggins and moved around with the US Air Force, living in Killene, Texas; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and King's Lynn, England. They returned to Sedro-Woolley and ran Huggins Texaco Service from 1955 until 1976 when the family business was sold.
Velma was a loving mother to her three children, Michael, Patrick, and Pamela, as well as their friends and the two exchange students the family hosted. The family enjoyed traveling and any vacation time was spent visiting new states and countries. In 1988, Leland passed, and in 1994, Velma married Sam Walker. They enjoyed camping, boating, traveling, and being with family and friends. Velma enjoyed gardening and tending to her beautiful geraniums.
Velma was a member and past president of the Sedro-Woolley Soroptimist Club. She was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi for many years and an active member of the Central United Methodist Church. She worked as a receptionist for Philip Mihelich, DDS, for 18 years.
Velma passed away on November 10, 2019 at Whatcom Hospice House.
She was preceded in death by her husband Leland, son Michael, brothers John, Earl, and Gerald Kolb, and sister Emma Lischke.
She was a loving grandmother to four grandchildren and a special aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Velma loved life and felt she had been blessed to be an American and live in this beautiful country. "Our lives are our choice. We can choose to enjoy them, be helpful to others, and find happiness in simple things. The alternative is not good."
A service is not planned at this time.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 30, 2019