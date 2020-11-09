1/1
VERGIE Leatrice Toscano
Vergie Leatrice Toscano, 94, of Marysville, WA, passed away peacefully in her sleep, at Marysville Life Care Center, on Thursday, November 5, 2020, after a prolonged illness. A former long-time resident of Anacortes, WA, she was born in Blair, OK, the daughter of Clarence Ralph and Minnie Jane (Welch) Kuykendahl. She was raised on the family farm with her three brothers and two sisters; Glen, Ollie, Leon, Viola and Naomi, who have all preceded her in death.

Vergie and her loving husband of 57 years, Anthony Toscano, enjoyed their retirement home in Anacortes, until his death in 1999. She remained in Anacortes for an additional 10 years, then moved to Marysville, to be closer to family.

She is survived by a daughter, Maria (Tom) Corbin of Dothan, AL, a son, Bruce Toscano of Everett, WA, her loving adopted son, Michael Ray of Everett, WA, grandson Keaton Anthony Toscano of Seattle, WA, granddaughter Paris Rose Toscano of Bellingham, WA, granddaughter Amey Corbin of Anacortes, WA, grandson Shawn (Deann) Corbin of Macon, GA, great grandson Caleb Sitz of Blaine, WA, and many others for whom she cared for throughout her life and those that were touched by her steadfast guidance and love.

A viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 pm and Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 11:00 12:30 pm. A graveside service will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1:00pm at Fernhill Cemetery, Anacortes, WA.

Published in Anacortes American from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
