December 3, 1942 -
July 31, 2020
Verlon Edgar Leopard, age 77, a longtime Hamilton resident, passed away July 31, 2020.
He was born December 3, 1942 in Roseburg, Oregon to Cling "Mutt" and Violet (Extine) Leopard.
Biographical information to include that he served in the United States Army and he married Anne French in Sedro-Woolley, May 28, 1964.
Verlon is survived by his wife, Anne Leopard; sister, Barbara Hildebrandt, of Hoquiam, WA; brother, Frank and wife, Ruth Leopard, of Aberdeen, WA; brother in law, Walter and wife, Becky French; sister in law, Barbara and husband, Bob Longnecker; cousins, Ernie Leopard and Bobby Leopard, both of Concrete, WA and Patsy Extine; numerous other cousins, nieces, nephews and special friends, Richard Hitt, Charlie Bauer and Robert Hooper.
He was preceded in death by his parents; parents in law, William and Doris French; brother in law, Butch French; sister in law, Sue (Buller) French; cousins, Linda Leopard, Tommy Leopard, Bobby Extine; uncle, Dick Leopard; grandparents, Ed and Emma Ashe
Cremation arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
