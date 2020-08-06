1/2
VERLON EDGAR LEOPARD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share VERLON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
December 3, 1942 -
July 31, 2020

Verlon Edgar Leopard, age 77, a longtime Hamilton resident, passed away July 31, 2020.

He was born December 3, 1942 in Roseburg, Oregon to Cling "Mutt" and Violet (Extine) Leopard.

Biographical information to include that he served in the United States Army and he married Anne French in Sedro-Woolley, May 28, 1964.

Verlon is survived by his wife, Anne Leopard; sister, Barbara Hildebrandt, of Hoquiam, WA; brother, Frank and wife, Ruth Leopard, of Aberdeen, WA; brother in law, Walter and wife, Becky French; sister in law, Barbara and husband, Bob Longnecker; cousins, Ernie Leopard and Bobby Leopard, both of Concrete, WA and Patsy Extine; numerous other cousins, nieces, nephews and special friends, Richard Hitt, Charlie Bauer and Robert Hooper.

He was preceded in death by his parents; parents in law, William and Doris French; brother in law, Butch French; sister in law, Sue (Buller) French; cousins, Linda Leopard, Tommy Leopard, Bobby Extine; uncle, Dick Leopard; grandparents, Ed and Emma Ashe

Cremation arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.

Share your memories of Verlon and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
(360) 855-1288
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lemley Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved