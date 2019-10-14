|
December 23, 1921 -
October 8, 2019
Verna A. McClure, 97, a longtime Skagit Valley resident, passed at her home in Sedro-Woolley on October 8, 2019.
Verna was born in Erskine, MN on December 23, 1921, the daughter of Herman & Helga (Loff) Petersen. She was raised and attained her education in Minnesota.
In 1941 Verna moved with her family to the Skagit Valley, residing in Hamilton. There she met Lyle McClure, and just prior to his military departure in 1944 they married. Upon his return they made their home at Punkin Center near Hamilton.
Verna, and Lyle, worked as occupational therapists at Northern State Hospital until its closure in 1973. Verna then volunteered her time to numerous organizations around the Skagit Valley for many years. She and Lyle also raised registered Black Angus cattle on their farm for many years.
Verna was a member of the Forester's, Soroptimist International, the Retired State Employees Union and the Concrete Historical Society. She also wrote a monthly recipe column for the Concrete Herald called Verna's Kitchen.
Verna is survived by her sister, Eva Hall of Burlington; nephew, Richard Hall and his wife, Maria of Avondale, AZ; nieces, Nancy Hall of Punkin Center and Cathy Arthur of Sedro-Woolley and brother-in-law, Dick McClure of Bellingham.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Lyle in 2015 and by her brother-in-law, Richard Hall, Sr.
Memorials in honor of Verna are suggested to the Skagit County Boys & Girls Club.
A Life Celebration gathering will be held at the Country Meadow Village in Sedro-Woolley on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM.
Cremation arrangements are under direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
