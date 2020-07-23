October 14, 1929 -

July 16, 2020



Vernon V. Benson, a longtime resident of Sedro-Woolley passed away on July 16, 2020.



He was born on October 14, 1929 in Seattle, Washington to Walter and Inez (Preston) Benson.



Vern grew up in West Seattle and spent many summers in Saxon staying with relatives. In later life he liked to take a drive up to Saxon and reminisce about the old days telling stories about all the people that used to live there.



Vern joined the Merchant Seamen at an early age and served on merchant ships during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He traveled all over the world during his time with the National Maritime Union. He collected many treasures in his travels. He first retired from the NMU in 1972.



At that time, he bought a 50 foot wood fishing boat named "The Alcedo" and troll fished in Alaska for about 10 years and worked the off-season at a fish plant in Bellingham. He sold his boat in 1982 and rejoined the NMU for 10 more years before permanently retiring in 1992.



Vern really enjoyed fishing in lakes and rivers. He had a place on the South Skagit and spent many hours there after retirement. Although he enjoyed fishing and caught many fish over the years he never ate them! He was very good at smoking salmon too.



Another special event Vern liked to do was go crabbing in Sequim with his niece and nephews Inez, Walter and Jimmy. Many a crab were eaten and stories told by the huge campfire. Vern was known as quite the storyteller and had a way of bringing humor into many situations.



Vern is survived by his wife, Pat at the family home; daughter, Tricia of Bellingham; son Vernon Benson of Bellingham; stepdaughter, Donna Boulton of Ferndale; grandchildren, Nathan Benson of Sedro-Woolley, Brandon Benson of Bellingham, Danielle Benson of Battleground; great grandchildren, Zoey and Hunter Benson; Many cousins, nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his dad and mom, Walter and Inez; two brothers, Jack and Walter (Bill) Benson; stepson Gary Hatchett.



We want to thank Birchview Memory Care nurses, caregivers and staff for taking care of Vern these past 18 months. Special thanks to Gina and Kathleen.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Legion Post 43 Sedro-Woolley, the Humane Society of Skagit County or your favorite charity are appreciated.



Due to the COVID pandemic there will be no scheduled service at this time.

