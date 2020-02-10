|
|
May 2, 1930 -
February 1, 2020
Victor N. Jones, 89 of Anacortes, Wash., died on Saturday, February 1, 2020.
He was born in Visalia, Calif., on May 2, 1930 to Homer and Lola Jones. He was the oldest of five children.
He married Marlene J. Findley on November 8, 1953 and had two children, David Thomas in 1955 and Karen Elaine in 1956.
Vic was a Veteran of the Korean War, serving in the Navy where he discovered his love for flying. After the Navy he spent the next 29 years flying commercial airplanes for TWA, retiring in 1985.
Over the years he enjoyed hunting, fishing, scuba diving, bicycling, water skiing, and camping with his friends and family.
Vic and Marlene moved to the Pacific Northwest in 1988 to be closer to family and to take advantage of the amazing waterways.
Vic appreciated his life after retirement, traveling and boating with his wife. He thoroughly enjoyed having close friends and family joining them on their boating excursions.
Vic attended the First United Methodist Church in Oak Harbor, Wash. where he was heavily involved in various leadership roles, Men's Ministry, Stephen Ministry, and Bible Studies for men. He spearheaded an effort through Habitat International to start an Island County affiliate 'Habitat for Humanity of Island County'. Vic was also an avid snow skier up until age 85, taking day trips to Mount Baker or week-weekend trips to either Big White or Whistler in Canada.
Vic was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Lola Jones and sister, Jeri Symons.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 66 years, Marlene J. Jones; his son David and his wife, Kristin; his daughter Karen and her husband, Richard; seven grandchildren, Matthew and his wife, Emily, Brian and his wife, Hannah, Katelyn and her husband, Gregg, Jennifer and her fiancé, Samer, Andrew, Michael and his girlfriend, Sami, and Taylor; six great-grandchildren, Oliver, Lillian, Adelyn, Dylan, Caleb, and Harrison, and his three sisters: Pat Burgess, Florence Lanam, and Joan Reid and her husband, Jim.
There will not be a memorial service.
Memorial donations may be given to the Washington State Alzheimer's Association in honor of his beloved wife, who currently resides in a Memory Care Facility.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 11, 2020