January 30, 1943 -
February 9, 2020
Victor Wallace Matson, 77, of Anacortes, passed away at his residence on Sunday, February 9, 2020.
He was born on January 30, 1943 in Anacortes, the son of Wallace and Delight (Bradley) Matson.
Vic served his country in the Air Force. He learned to operate a backhoe in the Air Force where he maintained the air field in Vietnam for three tours. When he was honorably discharged from the service he worked as a backhoe operator for Golden Construction in Colorado.
After his divorce from Nadine he moved to Anacortes where Gerald and Delight bought him a backhoe and dump truck to start his own backhoe business. He would always go the extra mile on the jobs he had, filling potholes without being asked, as a complimentary service for his customers. There was a newspaper article where he helped an elderly lady digging a trench around her house. He stopped to ask what she was doing then came back with the backhoe and helped her for free.
Vic is survived by his daughters: Rebecca Pratt, Rhonda Matson and Jill Becker; grandchildren: Cullen, Carter, Camden, Waylen Pratt, Jacob Delay, Brittany and William Becker and sister, Ann Payne.
A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Fernhill Cemetery with a Reception following: 3:30 p.m. at the Elks Club in Anacortes.
Published in Anacortes American on Feb. 26, 2020