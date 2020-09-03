1/1
VINCENT LEE ANTHONY MEJIA
1992 - 2020
November 5, 1992 -
August 27, 2020

Vincent Lee Anthony Mejia age 27 passed away August 27th, 2020 in Michigan.

He was born November 5th, 1992 in Weslaco, Texas.

He is survived by his mother Rachel Mejia, sisters; Soledad Morales and Angelina Mejia, brother Jose Luis Morales, daughter Navin Kennedy Mejia, grandparents Martha Mejia and Antonio L. Pena, niece Ariyah Ruiz, aunts and uncles; Tony and Sandra Mejia, Pete and Caroline Mejia Veronica and Rogelio Zavala and Susana and Juan Rocha, brother-in-law Abel Ruiz, many cousins and his father's family the Morale's.

Vincent is now joined his father Jose Luis Morales in Heaven.

Private family services will be held, and he will be laid to rest at Hawthorne Memorial Park, Mount Vernon. Please share your thoughts and sign the online guest register at www.hawthornefh.com

Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hawthorne Funeral Home - Mount Vernon
1825 E. College Way
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
360-424-1154
