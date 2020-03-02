|
October 25, 1938 -
February 28, 2020
Vincent "Vince" Starkovich, Jr., age 81, passed away February 28, 2020.
He was born October 25, 1938 to Vincent and Mary (Chopp) Starkovich in Sedro-Woolley, Washington.
He attended Sedro-Woolley schools graduating high school with the class of 1956.
He was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and Local Teamsters 788.
He met the love of his life, Kay on a blind date in 1958 and they were married in 1960.
Vince is survived by his wife, Kay; children, James (Kelly) Starkovich and Barbara (Jeffery) Sherman; grandchildren, Jamie (Scott) Whitney, Mallory, Ellie and Sophie Sherman; great-grandchildren, Emily Murray, Jacob and Lilly Whitney; sisters, Diane (Don) Torset, Marilyn (Stan) Edminson and Karen (Richard Kuziomko) Reeves; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Shawn Vincent Starkovich.
His priorities were providing for his family, and his love of garden and flowers in our yard.
We will miss our kind and gentle husband and father.
We wish to thank Hospice of the Northwest, and especially, Don Palmer and the entire team for their love and support over the past eight months; the entire staff at "Where the Heart Is" for their wonderful love and care over the last year and a half.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of the Northwest or American Parkinson disease Association.
A time of visitation will be available from 2:00 to 4:00, Sunday at Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley; a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00, Monday, March 9, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 719 Ferry Street, Sedro-Woolley, followed by the Committal at Union Cemetery.
Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 5, 2020