May 5, 1919 -
November 26, 2019
Lenora Bagley, 100, a longtime resident of Sedro-Woolley, passed away Tuesday, November 26th, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. She will be missed for her witty humor, giving heart, inspirational stories, thoughtful and interesting conversation often inspired by her adventure filled photo albums.
She was born May 5th, 1919 in Laverne, Oklahoma. At the age of 14 she moved with her parents, William D. and Ethel Trout, to Sedro- Woolley. There she met C. Ervin Bagley and the couple married in 1939.
Ervin and Lenora had two sons, William and David Bagley. The family moved to Homer, Alaska in 1945 where they homesteaded for the next 11 years. They returned to Sedro-Woolley in 1956 where they spent the remainder of their lives together.
She was a member of the Methodist Church. Her faith was a guiding force throughout her life.
Lenora was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years C. Ervin Bagley and son, William Gordon Bagley.
She is survived by adoring son David, daughter- in-law and loving care giver Melinda Bagley (Bill's wife) and grandchildren Heidi Smith, Brenna Russell, Kyle Bagley, and Todd Bagley.
Lenora was a talented, strong and capable woman who took pride in being a good wife, mom and grandmother. Lenora had many hobbies and interests that she continued to pursue throughout her life. She was an avid gardener and maintained an immaculate yard well into her late 90's; she was a beautician and kept her license current. Up until last year, she was able to drive herself.
Lenora was a very skilled artist; her home is filled with her original oil paintings. Although she enjoyed this hobby, she chose to give up painting to focus on being a grandma.
At her request there will be no funeral service. Her ashes will be interred at Union Cemetery in Sedro-Woolley.
Arrangements have been made through Lemley Chapel. We encourage you to share memories of Lenora and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel. com.
Thank you to all of her family and friends whom have been there throughout her life.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Dec. 8, 2019