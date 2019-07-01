May 27, 1924 -

Viola May (Hillier) Sandvig, 95, of Anacortes, Washington, died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at her home.



She was born on May 27, 1924 in Kennewick, WA to Clifton and Daisy Hillier in Kennewick, WA. She attended Kennewick High School graduating in 1942. Although she had a teacher who wanted her to pursue art at the Cornish School in Seattle, she knew she needed to stay in Kennewick to help support her family. Upon graduation she worked as a secretary and later in accounting for Pacific Power and Light in the Tri-Cities.



In 1946 she was introduced to Hamilton Sandvig of Prosser, WA by her brother-in-law, Chet Henson. The two were married on October 17, 1948. Hamilton worked in the family business in Prosser so it was there they purchased their first house and had three children, Christina, Marianne and Gary.



Viola and Hamilton shared a love of the coast and dreamed of moving the family to the west side of the Cascade mountains. In 1963, they packed up the family and moved to Anacortes to open the Coast to Coast Hardware Store in downtown Anacortes.



Viola divided her time between working at the store handling the accounting and raising their family. She was an avid seamstress and enjoyed needlework, rug making, and quilting.



While Hamilton took care of the hardware, automotive, sporting goods side of the business, Viola's greatest satisfaction came from her houseware's and giftware's section of the store. They traveled every year to the Seattle Gift Show where Viola looked for clever and unique items to sell at the store. She also made sure they had a selection of quality Anacortes souvenirs. The two combined to make the business more than just a hardware store.



Sundays were spent taking the family on day trips to the mountains and areas around Puget Sound. Viola became quite adept at panning for gold on the rivers in the Cascades.



Hamilton and Viola sold the store and retired in January of 1983. They had always wanted to see the "other" coast, so they took a road trip to see the sights of New England and everything else along the way. As their years advanced, they tried to get out to all of the parks in the Anacortes area. They always enjoyed walks in the woods and on the beach.



She was an avid collector of beach glass, agates, and driftwood. Viola loved gardening and enjoyed seeing what native plants she could find. Their gardens were her pride and joy.



Hamilton passed away in November of 2012. Viola continued to live at the family home after his passing and continued gardening until her health began to fail. Her son, Gary, and his family became her caregivers to allow her to stay in the house she had shared with her husband and family.



Viola is survived by her sister Janet, her brother Raymond, her children: Christina (Will), Marianne, Gary (Susan), grandchildren: Jennifer (Ken), James (Jennifer), Jens, and her great-grandchildren: Nicholas, Sydney, Alexander, and Ethan.



In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made to the Anacortes City Forest. Donation forms are available through the City of Anacortes.



A memorial marker will be placed at Fernhill Cemetery in Anacortes.



Arrangements are in the care of Evans Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., Anacortes, WA and the San Juan Islands



Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from July 2 to July 3, 2019