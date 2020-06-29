Violet Marie Fisher passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020, in Anacortes, WA, where she lived for most of her adult life.
She turned 101 on May 13, 2020, and due to the current coronavirus pandemic, a drive-by birthday celebration was held at Chandler's Square where she had been living for almost 3 years. The family would like to thank all the employees for the excellent care they provided Violet while she was a resident there.
Violet was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great, great-great and even great-great-great grandmother to so many who will love and miss her.
She was born in McCleary, WA, to James McComas and Emma Kalm. Her mother passed away when Violet was just 4 years old and she, along with her 2 sisters Thelma and Emogene, moved to Condon, OR, to be raised by a paternal aunt known as Mother Beverlin and her Uncle Clifford while her brother, Irvin, moved to Bellingham, WA, with their father. As a little girl she loved getting visits from her dad, playing school sports, going to the movies and the beach.
Violet moved to Anacortes, WA, after high school, and was introduced to Emil Fred Fisher on a blind date by her sister, Thelma, and they fell in love and married on July 24, 1937. Violet and Emil raised 2 children, Arlene and Fred, who were very active in her life until the end, playing cribbage weekly for the past 25-plus years.
A few years after her husband Emil served 4 years in the army, the family moved to Sedro-Woolley, WA, in 1953 where they owned and ran Fisher's Freezer Fresh ice cream store 7 days a week for 10 years. People traveled from all over to enjoy their homemade ice cream and milkshakes along with the biggest burgers around.
After their children graduated high school, Violet and Emil moved back to Anacortes in 1963 where Violet worked at the cannery for several years and Emil worked at the local plywood mill, where they both eventually retired. Emil and Violet loved spending time with family.
During the late 60s through the 80s they would spend many weekends and holidays at a cabin they owned along the Stillaguamish River in Arlington, WA. Emil passed away in 2003 after 66 years of marriage.
Violet had many talents. She loved to hand-sew beautiful quilts and gift them to her family. She excelled at bowling, cooking, gardening, and was a wiz at working crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She was a beautiful soul, smart as a whip and loved animals, especially her granddaughter's dog, Daisy, during her final years. She was extremely independent and continued to mow her lawn and even painted her house while in her 90s.
She will be sorely missed and dearly loved by her family and friends whom she was known as "Vi" along with many others she touched over her lifetime and will always be remembered as a kind, loving and generous lady from the Greatest Generation.
Violet is survived by her daughter Arlene Ludwig (Bill) and son Emil "Fred" Fisher Jr. (Sharon); her grandchildren Laurie Ludwig, Brian Fisher (Tammy), Gary Ludwig (Kathy), Carol Friedman (Curt), Michael Ludwig, Heather Fisher, Tony Sekora (Lisa) and Chris Fisher; her great-grandchildren Jared Fisher (Lindsey), Jessica Viers (Kelly), Jennifer Carpenter, Justin "Bubba" Carpenter, John Ludwig (Kayla), Jason Ludwig, Kaitlin Ludwig, Parker Fisher, Alexis Fisher, Tristan Abercrombie and Arabella Fisher, along with 10 great-great grandchildren and 1 great-great-great grandson.
Violet was preceded in death by her parents, James and Emma, her husband Emil, brother Irvin McComas, sisters Thelma Asseln (Bill) and Emogene Huggins (Raymond), granddaughter Kristin and 2 great-grandchildren, Dustin and Matthew.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Grandview Cemetery in Anacortes.
Arrangements are under the care of Evans Funeral Chapel.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of Violet's life will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity or plant a tree or flower in Violet's memory.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.