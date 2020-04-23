|
|
Virgil W. Parker III, age 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Ashley Gardens in Mount Vernon.
Virgil was born on June 24, 1930 in Hammond, Indiana to Virgil and Helen Parker.
Virgil attended Roxana High School in Roxana, Illinois graduating in 1948.
He worked as a mechanic for a short while before joining the United States Air Force from 1949 to 1953.
About 6 months prior to being discharged from the Air Force, he and Debbie met on a blind date to the movies during which time he fell asleep. Despite this little lapse much letter writing followed over 2 years and a 1000 miles culminating in their marriage in 1955.
About that time, the Shell Oil refinery at Anacortes was being built, and having been raised in a Shell family and being newly married, Virgil and Debbie decided to relocate. He retired after 31 years with Shell to pursue more actively restoring old cars.
Cars were the main interest in Virgil's life since riding as a young boy in the car next to his Dad helping him to shift gears. From those early days of driving there have been countless cars which have provided a host of memories first in restoring them and then all the cross country trips and tours. He and Debbie made many friends thru Skagit Old Car Club, Jaguar, Packard and Cadillac clubs.
Over the years he also learned how to build houses which was another of those hands on projects that he liked so well.
But most important to him was family, being with them and doing things with them. Virgil especially loved his grandchildren of whom he was very proud.
Virgil was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Helen Parker and sister June Parker Tyler.
He is survived by the love of his life Deborah, two daughters and son-in-law Laurel Parker and Bethany and Keith Tacker, three grandchildren and spouses Aaron and Brenna Fox, Spencer and Hailee Fox and Mackenzie and Brian Anderson, four great-grandchildren Jillian, Autumn, Logan and Ross. Also, favorite nieces Pam and Terri and brothers-in-law Peter and Jon.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Ashley Gardens for the kind and compassionate care of Virgil as well as Dr. Jonathan Gamson and his assistant Vanessa.
A private family service will be held.
Memorials may be made to Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church or a favorite charity.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 24, 2020