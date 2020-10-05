January 1, 1928 -
September 30, 2020
On the last day of September Virginia Anne Culbertson graduated to be in the loving company of her Savior and Shepherd. She was on earth 92¾ years. She had a peaceful passing at home with family at her side.
Virginia Sipe was born New Year's Day, 1928 in Atchison, Kansas into a typical American family headed by O.Byron Sipe and Anne Mae Sipe (Alexander). She was the 4th of 6 children all of whom have now passed on except her sister, Helen Hallsted (Sipe). In 1940 the family moved to Port Orchard, Washington where her father worked for many years in the naval shipyard.
She attended high school during World War II with barrage balloons overhead, an anti-aircraft gun battery in the backyard, and a view of war damaged ships coming in for shipyard repairs. In 1951 Virginia married Roland Culbertson, a classmate who was a logger. They moved to Anacortes in 1953 to log Burrows Island and lived in what later became Skyline.
In 1957 they bought a house on March's Point and moved it to Anacortes' West End. In Anacortes they raised 5 kids: Terry (Carolyn), Gary (Carol), Nancy (David) Tarbell, Suzy (Darrell) Boyes, and Andy (Kamiyo). Her legacy will continue through her children, 19 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren who all benefited from her wisdom and integrity.
She was active for decades in the community and has outlived many of her Anacortes friends. Her battle with dementia intensified this last year but there were occasional glimpses of the earlier Virginia. Virginia's sense of humor was strong to the end.
Virginia devoted her time to raising kids, bookkeeping for the family business, volunteering in her church, scouting, and many other community activities. She enjoyed things being done well: seeing end-of-the-day books balance to the penny, landscaping that enhanced, a handmade garment tailored to fit, a beautifully crafted flower arrangement, or a great meal. Virginia's creativity was evident everyday - her neighborhood Halloween parties were legendary!
Her family would like to thank her care-givers, her doctor, and Hospice of the Northwest.
The Covid limitations we all experience affect arrangements for celebrating her life.
The family will host a viewing at Evans Funeral Chapel Thursday, October 8th, from 10 to 1 for friends to pay their respects.
Family will have a private service of remembrance and celebration which can be viewed through an Evan's Funeral Chapel link.
Memorials can be made to the First Baptist Church of Anacortes or a charity of your choice.
