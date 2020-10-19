November 24, 1923 -

October 14, 2020



Virginia Belle Bedore Coleman of Anacortes Wa., passed away peacefully in her sleep at her daughters home on October 14, 2020 with her children by her side. She was 41 days from her 97th birthday.



Virginia was born on November 24, 1923 in Ironwood, Mi., daughter of Jack and Ivah Bedore. On February 3, 1942 Virginia married the love of her life, William Charles Coleman in Los Angeles Ca. They met in high school and were married 60 years before the passing of Bill.



Their children, Danny (Kay), Cathy (Don Munks), and Ben (Suzy) were born in Long Beach, CA. In 1955 Virginia and Bill moved their family to Anacortes to work at the new Shell Oil Refinery. In 1956 they purchased a store on the corner of 29th and Commercial Ave. and started Coleman's 24 Flavors, and then later Coleman's Dairy Mart. Virginia was busy managing the store, noted for making 36 different flavors of ice cream and waiting on customers along with her children after school was out.



Virginia and Bill loved their family as it grew, along with camping and traveling. After retirement they built their dream house near Anaco Beach and enjoyed going to the casinos.



Virginia was blessed with 9 grandchildren, Cache (Robin), Corey(Carlene), Dena (Kevin Klocke), Traci (Jeff McCann), Heidi (Greg Lindsay), Darci (Tom Toth), Eric, Matt (Jessica), and Beth (Jim Dorris), 13 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, plus many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband Bill and both parents.



A private memorial service with family will be held on November 7, 2020 to share favorite memories, tell stories, and remember a wonderful person that will be greatly missed.



A special thank you to Hospice N.W. and Sound View Rehab. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to Hospice N.W.

