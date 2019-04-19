Resources More Obituaries for VIRGINIA HOUSTON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? VIRGINIA "GINGER" HOUSTON

December 14, 1938 -

March 29, 2019



Born December 14th 1938 to Carroll and Jacqueline Van Matre, Ginger was raised by her maternal grandmother Millie Hardison and her aunt Marigold Hanson. She finished school in Boise, ID, which is where she met Earl C. "Sam" Houston. They were married February 20th 1959 in Boise, ID.



Following the Atlas Missile Project, they traveled extensively before settling in Gillett, WY. In 1968, they moved to Anacortes, WA, where Ginger was the purchasing agent for Whidbey Naval Base. During her 20 year tenure, she had many occasions to travel to Washington, D.C. to present to Congress.



Ginger was multi-talented; she could sew, quilt, knit, crochet and cross stitch. She was the owner-operator of the Gingerbread House - a flower and yarn shop in Anacortes that was open for 10 years. She was a devoted member of the Kiwanis Noon Club in Anacortes for 25 years and held each office. She particularly enjoyed being a Key Club Advisor because she particularly enjoyed mentoring young people. She was a committed supporter of the Anacortes Salvation Army. She and Sam started as dedicated members of the Summit Park Grange in 1993, where she served as Master and then Treasurer for many years.



She and Sam enjoyed their trips to Hawaii and being active in the community. In recent years, Ginger found a great deal of comfort and solace in the North Cascade Seventh-Day Adventist Church. She especially enjoyed her bible studies with Pastor Ofa.



Ginger was preceded in death by: her loving husband Earl C. "Sam" Houston, infant son Mark, her parents, grandparents, Aunt Marigold and half-sister Judy Hanson.

Ginger leaves behind her loving family: sons, Clinton (Jennifer) of Anacortes and Clayton (Kerry) of Alger; sisters-in-law; Betty Wanbaugh of Casper, WY, Avis (Dave Acton) of Sun City, AZ and Cheryl Houston of Aurora, CO; Dr. Randall Warren Nelsen of Thunder Bay, Ontario; her special niece Laura Houston of Aurora, CO; David E. Hanson of Portland, OR; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Special thanks to: Hospice of the Northwest, Visiting Angels, A Better Solution in Home Care, and all the caring staff at PeaceHealth United General Medical Center.



Very special thanks to Pastor Steven for all the comfort you gave Ginger and her family during her last days.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to the following: Skagit Adventist Academy's Worthy Student Scholarship Fund and/or Summit Assistance Dogs, Anacortes, WA.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 4:00 p.m., at the North Cascade Seventh-Day Adventist Church: 800 Peacock Lane, Burlington, WA. A potluck reception will follow in the fellowship center.



