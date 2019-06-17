Services Evans Funeral Chapel - Anacortes 1105 32nd Street Anacortes , WA 98221 (360) 293-3311 Resources More Obituaries for VIVIAN PINSON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? VIVIAN MARIE PINSON

March 23, 1922 -

June 15, 2019



Vivian Marie Potter was born to Robert Alonzo Potter and Daisy Ora (Gross) Potter on the family farm in the rolling green hills near Palouse, Washington, on March 23rd, 1922.



She passed peacefully into Eternal Life on the evening of June 15th, surrounded by her loving family.



From her earliest days, Vivian was an active, curious person, always eager to expand her knowledge, skills and interests, She deeply loved her family, faith, and the Anacortes community that had been her home for over sixty years.



Vivian always loved to learn and share her knowledge with others. In her early life, she rode a horse through the farmland to attend a one-room country schoolhouse. She always excelled in school, often functioning as an assistant teacher for the younger children. She traveled into town to attend Palouse High School, graduating in the class of 1940. She was the last surviving member of that class.



The first member of her family to graduate from college, Vivian attended the University of Idaho, majoring in Dietetics. There, she met Raymond Pinson, an outgoing young man from Anacortes. They were married on May 30, 1943, before he left to attend the University of Oregon Dental School, under an accelerated US Army program to provide dentists to aid the war effort.



Vivian remained at the university to finish her degree, and then joined Raymond in Portland, Oregon, where they managed a small apartment building while he completed dental school.



Vivian used her dietetic skills in menu planning for a childcare center supporting war factory worker families. In March of 1945, their family was blessed with the birth of their son, Ronald.



Vivian and Raymond moved to Anacortes in the Fall of 1946, after his graduation from dental school, and he established a dental practice downtown in the old Allen building. They settled into the community, buying a home and joining the Anacortes Church of Christ, then located on the corner of 10th Street and M Avenue. After the birth of their daughter, Karla, in 1948, their future appeared set, but world events intervened.



Vivian's adaptability was evident during the next few years. During the Korean War, Raymond was called to active duty, leaving his family and dental practice. Vivian and the children joined him, as they made their home in duty stations from San Diego, Adak Alaska, to Seattle.



Family memories recall joyous family gatherings wherever they lived. In 1952, Raymond was released from active duty, and the family returned to Anacortes, where they raised their family in the following years.



Vivian chose to devote her energies and skills toward her family, church, and community. She was a long-time Deaconess in their church, and also served as church treasurer for many years. She also taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and was active in Women's Bible studies. She put her dietetic training to good use, planning the large group menus for the Orcas Island Christian Service Camp, for number of years. She and Raymond were well known for their hospitality, hosting many missionaries and visiting preachers over the years.



She also was an active adult Girl Scout leader, leading Karla and her friends from Brownies through 8th grade. She always came up with creative crafts and activities enjoyed by all the girls. She also was an active member of the Association of University Women, participating in their many educational and cultural activities. She enjoyed her membership in the Mount Baker District Dental Society Auxiliary as well.



To support Raymond's practice, Vivian served as his bookkeeper for many years, and frequently functioned as his dental assistant as well.



Vivian's sewing and knitting skills were exceptional. Over the years her family and her church benefited from the many sweaters, afghans, and shawls she created. After taking a specialized course, Vivian sewed leather, suede and sheepskin coats for all her family members.



Her talents were truly remarkable.



She was a life-long student, reading a wide variety of books, taking extension courses from the University of Washington, investigating new technological developments, and exploring the world. She and Raymond participated in Elderhostel senior learning opportunities. In 1978, they took part in a People-to-People dental tour of the then Soviet Union. After Raymond's death in 1987, she continued her interest in travel, journeying to Scotland and the British Isles twice, and traveled around the United States too.



Vivian was fascinated when computers became available, and bought one of the first Commodore 64 machines, teaching herself basic programming language. She always considered herself a "technie", well into her 90's. She purchased one of the first digital cameras, and typically started her day checking her grandchildren's activities on Facebook. When Vivian could no longer travel the world, she "surfed" the world through YouTube.



In addition to her husband Raymond, Vivian is predeceased by her parents, her sister Alice Huggins, and her brother Robert Potter.



She is survived by her son, Dr. Ronald Pinson, and his wife Cheri, of Anacortes, and her daughter, Karla Hare, of Easton, Pennsylvania. She is further survived by her five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren: Jeremy Pinson (Kim) of Anacortes, with Aidan, Matt, and Mason, Tara Pinson (Brian Wise) of Ballard, with Zilfa, Jordan Hare (Helen O'Reilly) of Jackson Heights, NY, with Ian and Thomas, Nathaniel Hare (Emily), of Beacon, NY, with Eleanor and Henry, and Lauren Hare (Farrah Miller) of Astoria, NY. She is also survived by two nieces, Lyn Messenger and Margaret Mercer.



The family wishes to thank the staffs of Hospice and Rosario Assisted Living, who took such loving care of Vivian and her family.



A Memorial Service is scheduled for 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Anacortes Christian Church in Anacortes. Interment will be private.



Memorials are requested to Anacortes Christian Church or Anacortes Senior Center.



Arrangements are by Evans Funeral Home in Anacortes.



A Memorial Service is scheduled for 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Anacortes Christian Church in Anacortes. Interment will be private.

Memorials are requested to Anacortes Christian Church or Anacortes Senior Center.

Arrangements are by Evans Funeral Home in Anacortes.