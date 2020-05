Or Copy this URL to Share



In loving memory of my step-dad, Walfred Merrill "Bud" Holmstrom. He found peace on April 26, 2020, at 94 years old.



He was an exceptionally talented, knowledgeable and industrious man. He led a very interesting life.



To his honor he provided for and raised 5 children, 2 step-children, 1 step-niece, and a granddaughter.



He was preceded by his wife, Rosemary.



I miss you already dad. Love Stephanie

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store