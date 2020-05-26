February 13, 1926 -

April 26, 2020



Bud Holmstrom, 94, of Mount Vernon peacefully passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020.



Bud was born to Walfred "Waif" Charles and Leatha Bell "McMoran" Holmstrom on February 13, 1926 in Mount Vernon, WA.



Bud attended Mount Vernon Schools. At a young age he enlisted in the US Navy and proudly served in World War II, in the Phillipines, Asiatic-Pacific Area and American Area.



After the war Bud married Anna Marie Enyeart. Together they shared five children. Bud went on to marry Rosemary Swanson. They shared many happy years before her early passing.



Bud's career in commercial fishing spanned from Alaska to the Pacific Northwest waters. A carpenter by trade and heavy construction rounded out his career.



After retirement, Bud spent winters in Yuma AZ, with memorable nights of dancing the night away.



Bud taught his children his love of camping, countless times spent at Baker Lake and surrounding areas. Dad delighted in teaching his children and grandchildren how to fish. Many opening days were spent on Depression Lake. We had the time of our lives.



Bud was an avid hunter and fisherman and his son would follow in his footsteps. When Dad could no longer do what he loved most he would anxiously await reports from his son. Bud also had a passion for dogs and gardening. Bud purchased a family home where the Skagit River was our backyard. Along with fishing there was acreage, we had farm animals, horses to ride and Honda 90's to race around the field. "Dad's Place" has stayed in the family and our memories remain.



Dance with your beautiful darlings, for whom the bell tolls, time marches on. You were loved.



Bud is survived by his five children; Kathleen M. Holmstom, Karen Louise, Patricia R. Yeager, Darlene K. Holmstrom and Wade C. (Becky) Holmstrom. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Stephanie (Brian) Emery; Jason (Erika) Spear (Ethan and Emma); Justin Wicker; Phaedra (Justin) Armstrong (Austin and Gavin); Jared Wicker (Jordan and Julian); Heather McCullough (Jakob); Jessica Armey (Trey, AJ, and Carter).



He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Rosemary Holmstrom, grandson Johnny J. Spear, and son-in-law Michael Yeager.



A graveside service with military honors will take place at a later date.



Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.

