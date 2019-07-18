May 2, 1938 -

July 15, 2019



Wallace Harry Kramer, 81 died July 15, 2019 at home.



Wallace was born May 2, 1938 in Gibbon, Minnesota and lived in Burlington, WA the past 6 years. Wallace was in the U.S. Navy for 20 years, and after that a Marine mechanic until retirement. He loved hunting and fishing.



He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Kramer; mother, Agnes; sister Yvoone



He is survived by his wife Evelyn (Omodt) ; sons, Steven of Marysville and Jeffrey of Mount Vernon; brother Al of Plant City, FL; step-brothers and sisters, Howard Lord Corpus Christi, TX, Mary of, Austin, MN, Rose of Plant City, FL, Katie of WI and Peter Lord of, Caledonia, MN; and nieces, and nephews.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice of the Northwest.



At his request there will be no service. A gathering will be held at a later date.



Arrangements are under the direction of Hulbush Funeral Home, Burlington.