Hulbush Funeral Home - Burlington
281 S.Burlington Blvd.
Burlington, WA 98233
(360) 757-6055
WALLACE HARRY KRAMER

WALLACE HARRY KRAMER Obituary
May 2, 1938 -
July 15, 2019

Wallace Harry Kramer, 81 died July 15, 2019 at home.

Wallace was born May 2, 1938 in Gibbon, Minnesota and lived in Burlington, WA the past 6 years. Wallace was in the U.S. Navy for 20 years, and after that a Marine mechanic until retirement. He loved hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Kramer; mother, Agnes; sister Yvoone

He is survived by his wife Evelyn (Omodt) ; sons, Steven of Marysville and Jeffrey of Mount Vernon; brother Al of Plant City, FL; step-brothers and sisters, Howard Lord Corpus Christi, TX, Mary of, Austin, MN, Rose of Plant City, FL, Katie of WI and Peter Lord of, Caledonia, MN; and nieces, and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice of the Northwest.

At his request there will be no service. A gathering will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hulbush Funeral Home, Burlington.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on July 19, 2019
