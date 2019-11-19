|
December 1, 1927 -
November 17, 2019
Wallace Lynn "Swede" Parker, 91, a resident of Mount Vernon, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Skagit Valley Hospital.
Swede was born on December 1, 1927 in Laverne, Oklahoma, one of eleven children of Charles and Mina (Blue) Parker. The family moved to Skagit County in the early 1930's.
In his mid-teens Swede began working for local farmers and sawmills. He eventually joined the Merchant Marines, traveling to the Philippines and numerous other ports until his discharge in January 1946. His next adventure took him to Seattle, working at his brother Les's gas station, before returning to the Skagit Valley.
In 1950 he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Delores Snell in Sedro-Woolley. They spent sixty-nine beautiful years together.
As a 60 plus year member of Local 302 Operating Engineers Union, Swede was an accomplished dozer and heavy equipment operator working to build roads throughout the US and abroad. The jobs he took most pride in were pioneering the North Cross State Highway and extensive work on the Alaskan Pipeline. He was well respected for his knowledge and abilities in the road construction industry. Swede was also a home builder, lovingly building and remodeling several of his family homes throughout the years. He enjoyed hunting when time allowed and was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Mount Vernon.
Swede is survived by his wife of 69 years, Delores; daughter, Redeana Bell and husband David of Hillsboro, OR; granddaughters, Courtney Loy and husband Andrew and Megan Shaffner; great-grandson, Kyler Huntley; brother, Gaylan Cleve Parker of Blaine and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Pamela Parker; son, Curtis Parker; brothers, Nolan, Cliff, Lester, Jim and Hap Parker and sisters, Rena Aldridge, Joan Huston, Elizabeth Meinette and Clella Wilson.
Funeral services will be held at Lemley Chapel in Sedro-Woolley on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. with Don Sickelsteel officiating.
Interment will follow at the Sedro-Woolley Union Cemetery.
Reception will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church of Mount Vernon.
Memorials in honor of Swede are suggested to Habitat for Humanity.
