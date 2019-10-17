|
Wallace M. Martin, 96, of Anacortes, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at San Juan Rehabilitation and Care Center in Anacortes.
Born a hillbilly in Kentucky, he was the eldest son of Arthur and Gladys (Benton) Martin, a sharecropper family. Wally had no formal schooling until the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) camp, where he learned to read and write at age 17.
Wally enlisted in US Navy in April 1941 and began fighting Nazi's even prior to US officially declaring war. He saw the world throughout the duration of WWII and ended up at NAS Whidbey. Wally stayed in Seattle upon discharge and married and started his first family. He ended up in real estate and became a land developer as his second family grew.
Wally raised his three teenage children in Anacortes, and then moved to Guemes Island with Madge Welch. In his 70's, he built a large kitchen and hall addition to the Guemes Church. Wally fed the birds & seagulls for decades, even after he moved back to Anacortes, into Harbor House and then at San Juan Care.
Dad was very proud of his granddaughters, Clare and Ava, especially that they are attending college. Many people helped Dad in his later years, many thanks to them all. Here are some of them: Sandy and Greg his neighbors at Harbor House; Marcie and crew at Island Café; Agnes, Crissie, Zach, Connie, and Arsenio (the nurse who was always there when Dad fell on weekends) of San Juan Care; and the caring people from Hospice of the Northwest. There were many more people too, it took you all. You all helped Dad stay happy and comfortable in his later years, thank you.
Wally is survived by his children Becky (Dan) Steve (Tina), Carolyn, Laurel, David and Nathan, and grandchildren, Clare and Ava.
Private family services are planned at a later time.
Published in Anacortes American on Oct. 23, 2019