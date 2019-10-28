Home

Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1825 E. College Way
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
360-424-1154
More Obituaries for WALTER NELSON
WALTER BUD NELSON

WALTER BUD NELSON Obituary
April 28, 1936 -
October 25, 2019

Walter Bud Nelson, a resident of Arlington Health and Rehab in Arlington, WA passed away on October 25th, 2019.

He was born on April 28th, 1936 in Everett, WA.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years Barbara; three sons and daughters-in-laws; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one sister and nieces.

He attended and graduated from Oak Harbor High School. He was a merchant Seaman and served in the US Navy from 1954-1958. Walter owned and operated Nelson Boat Company of Arlington for several years, later he was employed at Caladon for twenty five years it was owned by Don Saunders then owned by Bruce McCaw.

Services will be at Messiah Lutheran Church in Marysville, WA, Saturday November 2, 2019 at 11:00am.

A graveside service will follow at 1:30pm at Hawthorne Memorial Park, Mount Vernon, WA.

Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 29, 2019
