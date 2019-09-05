|
September 25, 1932 -
August 26, 2019
Walter F. "Dutch" Mueller, 86, a resident of Mount Vernon, entered into the arms of Jesus on August 26, 2019. He will be greatly missed.
Dutch was born in Bellingham, WA on September 25, 1932 the son of Walter & Thelma (Bogle) Mueller. He was raised and attained his education in Bellingham.
In 1952 he was united in marriage to Alene Johnson in Anacortes and over the years they made their home and raised their family in Sedro-Woolley, Anacortes and Mount Vernon. Alene preceded him in death in 2008.
Dutch worked as a delivery driver for the Golden Rule Bakery and Nalleys for a while until beginning a long career as a driver with Bargreen & VanGasken Distributors retiring in 1996 after over 30 years of service.
Dutch loved doing magic shows for children as a hobby, he enjoyed collecting elephants, going to and having garage sales (nearly every weekend), and snowbirding in Arizona. He was also quite the carpenter and jack of all trades and would purchase, remodel and sell homes around the Skagit Valley and in Arizona.
On August 11, 2018 he married Shirley Mullin after being introduced by friends. They made their home in Mount Vernon, WA and spent a glorious happy year together.
Dutch is survived by his wife Shirley; three children; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four step-children, Vicki Lewis, Sue Kutchick (Gary), Rob Exelby (Karmella), and Joan Sarchett (Rick); six step-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Bud Trownsell (Nancy) longtime friends, Russ & LeAnne Downs; and numerous extended family members.
Besides his wife Alene, he was also preceded in death by his parents; one grandson and one step-son.
The family suggests that in memory of Dutch you plant a tree in his memory, Hospice of the Northwest or a charity of your choice.
Memorial Services for Dutch will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Bethany Covenant Church in Mount Vernon.
Private inurnment will be at Fern Hill Cemetery in Anacortes.
Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 8, 2019