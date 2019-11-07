|
Walter Petersen was born July 17, 1930 in Livermore, California in the same room of the same house as his Grandfather. The family lived there until 1935 when they moved to Berkeley, California. In 1940 the family relocated to Albany, California where he completed school graduating in 1951.
He joined the Army and spent from 1951 to 1953 serving in Korea. After being wounded twice he returned to the U.S. on a hospital ship, landing in Seattle. He returned to the family home in Albany and went to Cal Berkeley studying Insurance Law.
In 1955 he graduated and joined the insurance practice owned by his grandparents in Livermore. While there he became interested in foreign sports cars and helped form a sports car club. At one of the meetings that was held he met his future bride, Frances Glass.
In 1957 they married and settled in Livermore. In 1959 he left the insurance business and went to work for an agency which specialized in exotic foreign cars. In 1964 he started his own foreign car agency in Walnut Creek, California and after a short time, moved it to Livermore.
Son Jeffery had joined the family and completed his school in 1973. Upon graduation he joined the Navy but unfortunately contracted viral pneumonia in boot camp and passed away.
Plans for the future changed and Walt sold his business and set sail on his schooner, Tropic Star arriving in Anacortes, Washington in 1975. He and Fran lived on the schooner until 1996 when they moved ashore in Anacortes.
During their residence on Tropic Star Walt was able to establish contact with a daughter, Naomi Lake, who had been adopted in 1949. He was Grandfather to three boys who added quite a bit to the family. There was a family reunion in April 2019 attended by a daughter, son-in-law three grandsons and their partners plus 6 great-grandchildren. He was fortunate to be able to visit with his friends and neighbors almost until the end of his life. He remained clear headed until his strength finally failed him.
Walt truly lived an amazing life and leaves behind his beloved wife of 62 years, Fran, his daughter, Naomi Lake and all her family members, his cousin Andrea Block, his cousin Leonora Block's family and dear cousins living in Denmark. He had a great passion for automobiles, boats and visiting with friends. He will be deeply missed by all.
At his request there will be no services and part of his ashes will be placed in Burrows Bay in the spring and the remainder in the family plot at Roselawn cemetery in Livermore, California.
During Walt's final long illness, he and the family had fantastic help from friends and neighbors, Peggy Gerwels, Eden Home Health and Care and Hospice Northwest. Thank you everyone.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2019