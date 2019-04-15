1929 - 2019



Walter (Walt) James Hummel passed away peacefully in his home in Sedro Woolley on March 10, 2019 at the age of 90.



He was born in Sommerville, New Jersey in 1929. His parents like most Americans were immigrants to this country - his mother born in England and his father in France.



Walt joined the Marine Corps in 1948 and served until 1952. He met his wife Constance in 1952 while in the marines, and they were together until 1997 when Connie passed away.



After leaving the military, Walter joined the carpenters union in California and worked in the construction industry in California, Nevada, and Washington until his retirement in 1991.



He and Connie moved to Anacortes in the 1980s and built their home where Walt continued to live until 2017.



Walt loved to bowl, golf and enjoyed socializing with his friends.



He is survived by his three children; Susan Russell (Charles) of Hawi, Hawaii, Matthew and his partner Diana of Lopez Island, WA, and Candace Young (Ray) of Samish Island, WA. Also five grandchildren; Anna, Daniel, Jeremiah, Jaime, Quentin, and four great-grandchildren; Hayden, Noah, Kyland and Cole.