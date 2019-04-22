Walt Jensen, 91, of Anacortes, passed away peacefully on March 26th in Seattle.



Walt is survived by his wife of 66 years, Pat Jensen, children Mark Jensen (wife Julie) of Bothell and Matthew Jensen of Anacortes; grandsons Eric Jensen of Fort Collins, CO and Scott Jensen of Seattle; sisters Cecelia Jensen and Joy Bloxam.



Walt, the son of Jacob and Castlelean (Swimme) Jensen, grew up in Langley, WA until middle school and then moved to West Seattle where he graduated from West Seattle High School in 1945.



Upon graduation he enlisted in the Navy and served for a year in Hawaii just at the end of WWII. After he was discharged from the Navy, he attended the University of Washington for 6 years. Following school, he accepted a job with the Bemis Company in Seattle and was later transferred to Great Falls, MT, and later to Spokane, WA. Walt worked for Bemis for 37 years as a sales representative. His territory covered Montana, Idaho, Washington and parts of Oregon.



Walt retired from Bemis in 1988, and in 1990 Walt and Pat built their dream home overlooking the Straits of Juan De Fuca and Whidbey Island in Anacortes. Walt was involved with the Kiwanis Sunrisers for many years. He was a past president of the group and ran the Christmas tree sales for 20 of those years. He was a proud Husky and a season ticket holder for Husky football.



He loved fishing and enjoyed golf, but his true passion was people. Everyone who met Walt was touched and impressed by his kindness and joyful personality. He loved to laugh, and he was always ready to dance.



The family is holding a Celebration of Walt's life on Sunday, April 28, at 2 p.m. at Seafarers Memorial Park, 601 Seafarers Way, Anacortes, WA 98221.



This will be a time to honor Walt with our memories and stories of all that we shared with him. All are welcome.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kiwanis Sunrisers of Anacortes, 4049 Edith Pt. Rd., Anacortes, WA 98221 or Trinity Anglican Church, 1200 Cleveland Ave. #A, Mt. Vernon, Washington 98273.