March 18, 1926 -
July 4, 2020
Walter John Gerfen, of Anacortes, WA, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home attended by his wife, Betty, and his son, Gary, on the evening of July 4, 2020.
Walter was a resident of the Dewey Beach area of Anacortes since 1988. He was known to his many friends as Walt, and to his family and grandchildren as "Papa".
Walt was born in 1926 in Pomona, CA, to John and Frieda Gerfen and grew up in Glendale, CA. His parents divorced in 1942 and the children were raised by their mother, Frieda. Walt left Glendale High School in the 11th grade and he then immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the height of WWII. He achieved the rank of Aviation Machinist Mate 2nd class (AMM2c) and was additionally trained as a tail gunner aboard a Lockheed PV-1 Ventura in preparation for the invasion of Japan near the end of the war. Walt was stationed during this time at NAS Whidbey, where he developed his love for the Northwest and he vowed to return after he retired, a promise to himself he kept.
After leaving the Navy with an Honorable Discharge in 1946 Walt met his first wife, June M. Brownell, and they were married in 1947. They had 2 sons and a daughter: Michael, Gary, and Laurie in 1949, 1951, and 1953, respectively.
Walt always enjoyed working with his hands and began a life-long love of building balsa wood model airplanes as a young teen. In his early years he built free-flight planes powered by rubber bands and later, small gas engines. Once he retired and moved up to Washington state, he transitioned to radio-controlled power planes and large gliders. He would be out at the local flying field every week with his friends from the local RC club and he enjoyed it immensely.
When his boys were young, he passed on his love of airplanes and flight as well as the skills and satisfaction of flying model planes built with their own hands.
After the war, Walt worked at a cabinetry shop putting his manual skills to work in learning how to build fine wood cabinets. He built several pieces that still survive to this day in his current home, looking just as good now as they did the day, he first finished them.
After a number of years of cabinetry work, Walt put the skills he learned as a machinist in the Navy to work and started his own business, Geneva Precision Products, in Pasadena, CA. He drummed up his first clients by literally going door-to-door selling himself, his machining skills and his work ethic to get his first customers. Word soon spread that there was an excellent new machine shop in town and, slowly but surely, his client list grew. He was very successful in this endeavor and soon had to hire a second machinist. His work was so valued that in the late 1960s his business was chosen to produce some specialized parts for some of the moon landers.
After 33 years of putting his heart and soul, not to mention his brains and back, into his business, Walt sold the business and retired. Within 5 years and after several trips to the Dewey Beach area to scout out properties, Walt and June sold their house in So. Calif. and moved to Dewey Beach in 1988. June passed away in 2002.
Shortly after moving to Anacortes Walt joined the local chapter of the SPEBSQSA (Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America, now known as the Barbershop Harmony Society), an international organization dedicated to bringing men and women of all ages together to raise their voices in Barbershop Harmony and raise donations for children with speech pathologies and other deserving charities. Their motto was "We Sing That They Shall Speak", a mission that he was truly proud to be a part of.
Walt initially joined the chorus but within a couple of years he began singing with quartets and really finding his own voice. Most recently Walt was a member of the An-O-Chords, an Anacortes based choir in which he sang bass.
He was very proud of his involvement with the Barbershoppers and the charitable donations he helped raise. Walt earned his 50-year pin in 2018 before retiring from singing at the age of 92.
In 2003, Walt met Betty R. McKenzie and within a year was happy to realize he had met the new love of his life. On June 15, 2004 they were married and spent the next 16 years, until his passing, traveling from Canada to Texas and many places in between and otherwise enjoying each other's company every day.
Betty truly loved and cared for Walt deeply and ensured that he was able to remain at home during the final 6 months of his illness.
Walt is survived by his wife, Betty R. Gerfen; his sons: Michael A. and Gary W. Gerfen; his grandchildren: Sarah Wolfe, Sean (Nina) Moran, and Michelle (Matt) Duncan, and his great-grandchildren: Ginger Duncan, Samuel Moran, Gabriel and Colton Moran, with a third Moran great-grandchild on the way.
Walt is also survived by his brothers: Herb E. (Sonja) and Arnie R. (Rita) Gerfen. Walt was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Laurie L. Moran, and his sisters: Esther H. M. Munger, Irene A. Ament, and Wilma E. Gerfen.
A private Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held for family and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Walt's name to the Barbershop Harmony Society (www.barbershop.org
) or to a favorite charity of your choice would be appreciated.
To share memories of Walt, please sign the online guestbook at www.evanschapel.com.