August 7, 1929 -
August 22, 2019
Walter Junior Harrison, 90, eldest son of Walter Edward and Vera Harrison passed away August 22, 2019.
Walt was born on August 7, 1929 in Searcy, Arkansas. He was to be a Jr., named after his father but a mix up on the Birth Certificate listed his name as Walter Junior Harrison.
Four siblings were added to the family, sister, Patricia was born when Walt was 21! They moved to Chelan, WA in the late 40's to join other "Arkies".
Walt joined the Navy at 17 and was stationed in Bremerton, where he met his wife, Joyce at a USO dance. He was honorably discharged in January, 1950, and he and Joyce married the next month on Joyce's 21st birthday.
They moved to Anacortes and son, Jerry was born in 1951. The young family followed Joyce's parents to Newhalem where jobs awaited for the Skagit Hydro Electric Projects. Daughter, Judy was born in 1952. Walt was hired as a laborer and truck driver, working his way up to Heavy Equipment Operator. He also drove the CHS school bus from Newhalem to Concrete, Skagit Tour buses in the summer, was a volunteer ambulance driver and helped build the Diablo Pool.
Before his retirement in 1987, he operated the Diablo Incline for the Tours. Walt loved country music, hunting, fishing, camping, playing cards and telling "tall" tales, usually with a toothpick in his mouth.
Walt was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Joyce, in February; his parents, sister Naomi (AR), and brother Dennis "Bud" (VA).
He will be very missed by daughter, Judy Clark and her husband, Wade of Lyman; son, Jerry Harrison and wife Ida, of Everett; granddaughter, Lisa Harrison and her husband, Kevin Roach of Arlington; his youngest brother, Ernie (FL); baby sister, Trisha (AR) and their families.
If you wish to make a memorial donation in his honor, please consider the Parkinson's Foundation or Hospice NW, Mount Vernon.
Per Walt's request, no services are planned. His and Joyce's ashes will be scattered at their favorite places in the North Cascades, TOGETHER AGAIN, ALWAYS.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 1, 2019